Glynn County’s new revenue study committee spent its first meeting on Wednesday familiarizing itself with the task ahead.
First, the committee members introduced themselves: Paul Schofield, a Brunswick attorney mostly working in bankruptcy law, local accountant Audrey Gibbons, businessman Ed Farley, insurance education instructor Lashonda Billue and commercial painter Ron Farquhar.
County Manager Alan Ours told committee members that their job is to look at all the county’s fees and charges and to make sure they’re reasonable.
“There may be areas where you think, ‘We’re really charging too much for this.’ So your charge is not necessarily to increase revenues but to right-size revenues based on the market and different factors,” Ours said.
Ultimately, he said the committee’s end goal is to write up a report on all those smaller revenue sources and to submit it to the Glynn County Commission to consider during the fiscal year 2020-2021 budgeting process.
County staff members will support the committee in the process by providing whatever information it needs to accurately assess Glynn County’s fees.
“The recommendations you make would have an impact on next year’s budget. But you’re really not necessarily looking at the budget revenues, you’re looking at the individual revenues and if they’re appropriate,” Ours said. “You know … ‘Should it cost $50 a day to park at Blythe Island?’ And when we do these market rate (studies) we’ll be looking at private campgrounds too.”
Of course, the committee will not limit itself just to park fees. Ours said the committee will also be asked to take a look at administrative fees, like building permits and other planning and construction charges.
Whether or not a fee is appropriate is not just determined by the market rate, Ours said, but by the cost the county incurs by proving the service it’s charging for.
“I would think, in addition to what other places charge, you might want to look at what it’s costing us,” Ours said.
If the county incurs a greater cost by providing a service that it makes from the associated fees, that’s a problem he explained.
“If not, what needs to be adjusted to meet the operational cost?” Ours said.
Schofield asked for a list of fees the county controls and which ones are set by other entities, such as the state and federal governments.
Gibbons asked which fees the county would like the committee to look at first.
Park fees and court-related fees add up to a good sum, Ours said, so the committee may want to start there.
Committee members agreed to focus on fees related to county parks, courts and emergency medical services first.
Lastly, the committee unanimously elected Gibbons to serve as its first chairperson.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 15.