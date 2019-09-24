The Glynn County Revenue Study Committee’s first meeting was canceled because not all members could attend.

Glynn County commissioners established the committee this year to look for ways to increase the county’s annual revenue by reducing spending, updating fees or finding untapped sources of income.

The first meeting was scheduled for today at 9 a.m. but was canceled because some members were unable to attend.

According to county staff members, the meeting may be rescheduled if they can find a date on which all members are available. The committee’s next regularly scheduled meeting is on Dec. 10.

— The Brunswick News

