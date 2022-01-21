More than 800 people called Glynn County offices in one day earlier this week with questions about changes in the county’s recycling program.
The county decided to give residents the choice of recycling, with a deadline of Jan. 1 to opt out of the program if people didn’t want to pay the additional $81 a year for the service.
Interim County Manager Mike Stewart said the county’s phone system shut down temporarily because of the volume of calls.
“It was overwhelming,” he said. “The complaints overloaded the system.”
Many of the calls were to Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman’s office.
Chapman said his office was fielding calls from county residents stating they were either not clear on the new process for waste and recycling collection services, or that they had called Republic Services and been told they would be sent to collections if they didn’t pay for recycling services.
The deadline to opt out of the service has now been extended to Jan. 31. Anyone who has received bill for the first quarter of service can toss it if they choose, without having to worry about a collection service sending threatening letters to residents, said Jason Hagen, the county’s procurement officer.
“If you don’t opt out or pay, the recycling bin will be picked up at no charge,” Hagen said.
Larry Little, the county’s traffic safety manager, has been tasked with helping with the transition to the new recycling program offered by Republic Services.
Those who opt out will have their recycling accounts credited and closed with no penalty. He said Republic is running behind on picking up recycling bins from those who have opted out of the service.
“They still have to pick up trash and recycling materials, with a third truck to pick up the bins,” Little said.
Those who have opted out are asked to bring their recycling bins back onto their property if it isn’t picked up on trash collection day. Little said people should wait until the next trash collection day to bring the bin to the curb, where it will be picked up.
County and Republic Services officials meet once a week to work out any issues, he said.
One question asked by renters is if they can opt into recycling if the property owner chooses not to pay for the service. Little said renters can opt into the service if they choose.
“The program is still alive and out there,” he said. “It’s in the best interest of everyone to recycle.”