Residents donate 28,000 pounds of food
Brunswick postal workers delivered nearly two times the food to local food pantries this year compared to last year.
Devon Ranaldson, a letter carrier and local organizer of Stamp Out Hunger, said Glynn County residents left 28,000 pounds of food on their doorsteps and by their mailboxes this years, doubling the haul from 2022. It will be divvied up among local charities Feed My Sheep, Safe Harbor, Sparrow’s Nest, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the Salvation Army and various churches, among others.
Stamp Out Hunger is a national canned food drive run by workers with the U.S. Postal Service across the country, but all donations stay local. Ranaldson said.
The total contributions across the U.S. were not available Wednesday, he said.
— The Brunswick News
