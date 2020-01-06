Glynn County residents who take a citizen survey may have the opportunity to influence county government decision-making.
According to a news release from the county, the questions will center around the quality of county services, quality of life, quality of infrastructure and county buildings, and residents’ thoughts on civic engagement and public outreach.
Any concerns or comments a resident may have that aren’t addressed by one of the questions can be written out at the end of the survey, said Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs.
All comments will be presented to the Glynn County Commission along with the answers to questions and will be published once the survey period ends, Downs said.
She also said citizens can rest assured that their answers will remain confidential.
To preserve the anonymity of survey takers, the county commission hired Mary Eleanor Wickersham, a retired College of Coastal Georgia professor, to collect and analyze the surveys.
Roughly 1,250 county residents responded to the survey in 2017, Downs said. According to consultants hired to conduct the survey, that was a good number that would give a very accurate indication of the majority of county citizens.
Last time around, the survey results fed into the county’s comprehensive plan, helping to shape some of the long-term goals included in the plan.
Downs said the surveys could have a larger role in influencing the county’s day-to-day decisions this time. In 2017, the results came in after the county commission created its strategic plan — a policy guide to inform internal decisions and operations in the county government.
Results from this year’s survey will be considered by county commissioners when creating the county’s 2020 strategic plan, Downs said.
The survey will be available until Feb. 15 and can be found at glynncounty.org/citizensurvey.