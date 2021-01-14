District 1 residents vented their frustrations with county government Tuesday at a town hall meeting called by their newly elected Glynn County commissioner, Sammy Tostensen.
Complaints ranged from a lackluster recreation program to rundown buildings, trash on the side of the road and a lack of water and sewer service in the Sterling area.
Two men involved in coaching youth baseball teams took the county to task over baseball facilities, especially at North Glynn Recreation Complex. The condition of the baseball fields not only drives away players and tournaments but is also a disservice to the children in Glynn County, they said.
“Our facilities here are some of the worst anywhere around,” said resident Ryan Ferrell “If it rains at North Glynn for 20 minutes, those baseball fields are unplayable for two or three days.”
In addition, the batting cages are in poor condition and teams have to pay to use lights during night practice, something the county doesn’t charge for at other facilities like tennis courts.
“I would not allow my kids to play in Glynn County,” said Mark Sapp, another baseball coach. “It’s so watered down and you can’t depend on the fielding, the measurement. Anything you’ve got to depend on you can’t in Glynn County.”
Resident Sheldon Chapman had a long list of complaints. The deep ditch along Perry Lane Road is dangerous and needs a guard rail, Chapman said, and New Sterling Road could use speed humps to slow down fast drivers. A turning signal at the Canal Road and Old Jesup Road intersection would alleviate long lines that build up there and two fire hydrants on Grants Ferry Road are vulnerable to being hit by inattentive drivers, he said.
Several people, including former county Commissioners Carl Johnson and Wayne Hutcheson, owner of Hutcheson Plantation, raised concerns with trash, appliances, pallets, furniture and myriad other pieces of junk and waste lining U.S. 341 and other thoroughfares. Hutcheson also pointed to a collapsing house on Oak Grove Road and houses in the Shady Acres mobile home park.
After the meeting, Tostensen said he had heard some of the issues brought up but was surprised by how strongly some people felt about them.
“There’s a lot of hurt out here, and we will work hard to show we value them (District 1 residents),” Tostensen said after the town hall.
Glynn County Code Enforcement tries to address these issues but property rights protections prevent the county from taking immediate action on complaints involving homes and possessions, he said.
Few of the concerns were new to Mickey Milton, code enforcement manager, or the five code enforcement officers under his leadership.
“We have worked on several of those complaints and just getting it into court and getting the judges to rule on it (is hard),” Milton told The News on Wednesday.
Milton attended the town hall and listened to everything residents said. Some complaints fell under other jurisdictions, such as the county building official, and many have been taken to court.
“They fine them, and then they don’t go back and pay their fines,” Milton said. “They collect very few fines from the people who we write (citations for). It’s not that we want money, I’d rather they just clean up. We give them a 30-day notice of non-compliance and if they don’t clean up we write them citations. I don’t want to write them citations in this economy, but they give us no choice.
“It’s just a slow process, and getting them in Magistrate Court and getting them charged is a slow process.”
His job would be easier with support from commissioners, which he feels like he has from Tostensen and others.
“Working at the police department was easier than this here,” said Milton, a former police officer. “People don’t want to be told they can’t have a junk car in their yard or operate a business in their house.”