Several county departments have been reorganized for efficiency and improved customer service.
During a media roundtable Wednesday, county officials said the Glynn County Public Works Department has been pared down from six divisions to two, and all county engineers now work in one department.
A national search is ongoing for the director of the new engineering department and for a new public works director to replace Dave Austin, who recently retired.
“This allows public works to focus on preventative work,” said John Gentry, deputy county manager.
Maintenance for passive parks and beaches is now under the umbrella of the county recreation and parks department.
A new compliance division will be responsible for alcoholic beverage licenses, business licenses, golf cart permits, occupational taxes, short-term rental home permits, solicitor’s permits and special events/festivals permits.
The moves are also designed to save taxpayer dollars.
“The board of commissioners wants better customer service,” Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon said. “I think it will make it a lot more effective.”
A committee created to rewrite the county’s zoning ordinances is making significant progress, Fallon said.
The committee, headed by County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, is meeting three days a week for three to four hours. Fallon said it could be as early as next month for a draft to be sent back to another committee tasked with reviewing the document before it is sent to commissioners for approval.
The county is also working on a new strategic plan that will include performance measures to help the county reach goals it sets with the updated plan.
The county got good news from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. The county has successfully met the requirements to qualify for at least 75% of the recovery costs incurred from a natural disaster.
Criteria to qualify include being a participant in the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program, a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program, have a FEMA approved and adopted hazard mitigation plan, as well as a plan for debris removal, point of distribution, a disaster volunteer assistance and management plan and a local damage assessment team.
Other criteria include certification as a storm-ready community by the National Weather Service, a disaster awareness and preparedness program and emergency powers ordinances.
“These requirements are in place to help mitigate the impact of disaster incidents and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of community response and recovery efforts,” according to FEMA officials. “Because of this, the state of Georgia rewards counties that go above and beyond to anticipate and prepare for the consequences of future emergency events.”
County officials, saying residents are expressing surprise about a ban of dogs on the beaches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Memorial Day until Labor Day, noted the ordinance has been in place since at least 1998.
“This is not a new ordinance,” said Katie Bassen, the county’s public information officer. “People are taking a lot more notice.”
Fallon said the Georgia Department of Transportation’s rejection of a bid to widen a 2.492-mile stretch of U.S. 17 had nothing to do with funding. The bids came in too high, so the project to widen the highway from Harry Driggers Boulevard to GA 99 will be rebid this fall.