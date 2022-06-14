A reorganization of county departments will be considered at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The recommendation by County Manger William Fallon is designed to streamline processes and allow for more efficiency in day-to-day management of departments that answer to his office.
The proposed reorganization will allow Fallon to focus on overall county management, strategic planning, performance measures and objectives, county policy, and long-term planning rather than dealing with the day-to-day issues of every department that need guidance and direction.
The meeting will open with a proclamation recognizing Gullah Geechee National Appreciation Week, followed by consideration of a resolution to adopt the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The recommended budget of $85,516,306 is a 6.6% increase over the current budget, with much of the increase going to pay raises for public safety workers. The proposed budget includes more than $18 million from the fund balance.
Other general business items include approving an amended county personnel policy and two appointments to the board of the Glynn County Development Authority.
The start of Local Option Sale Tax negotiations with the city of Brunswick will be discussed.
A land use public hearing will be held to consider rezoning 20 Trade St. from general commercial to office commercial. The applicants plans to reduce the types of commercial uses on the property.
Another public hearing will consider the abandonment of a portion of the Olive Way right of way in the East End Subdivision.
Consent agenda items include:
• Rescheduling the July 7 regular meeting to July 14.
• Approval of a $3.9 million grant request to complete the Johnson Rocks Revetment project to repair the gaps that help protect the St. Simons Island shoreline.
• Approve a grant contract with the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to provide $199,631 to support the Brunswick Judicial Drug Court.
• Approval of salary adjustments for three part-time magistrate court judges and a salary supplement for State Court solicitor will be considered.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. It can also be viewed online by going to glynncounty.org and clicking on the link to the meeting.