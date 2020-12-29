Glynn County received three construction bids for a new roundabout at Frederica Road and Kings Way, all of which were over the amount budgeted in the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
Just under $1.3 million was budgeted for the project, and after a few expenditures on preliminary work, the county has close to $1.15 million left to spend.
Seaboard Construction of Brunswick submitted the highest bid at a little under $1.87 million, followed by Riverstone Construction of Jacksonville at $1.55 million and Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup at $1.23 million.
Riverstone Construction and Curb and Gutter Professionals have experience building roundabouts at the intersections of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road and East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard respectively. Seaboard Construction handles a good number of road paving projects in the area, according to county officials.
Each estimate was based on the first three alternate proposals, beginning with Alternate A, which calls for a three-week complete closure of the intersection.
At a SPLOST 2016 Citizen Oversight Committee meeting earlier this month, Public Works Director Dave Austin explained that this is the preferred option but may be a difficult one for contractors to manage as they would need a significant amount of personnel to complete the project in three weeks.
The second option, referred to as Alternate B, is more forgiving on the timeline but requires all work to be done at night and that the winning contractor keep the intersection at least partially open during the day. For this option, Riverstone’s bid became the more favorable one at around $1.7 million. Curb and Gutter’s proposal jumped up over $2 million while Seaboard’s came in around $3.6 million.
Alternate C, the final proposal, mirrored the second in that the intersection would be at least partially open but construction would go on during the day. Seaboard bid around $3.17 million, Riverstone close to $1.62 million and Curb and Gutter just over $1.65 million.
Officials from multiple county departments will grade each bid and submit a proposal to the Glynn County Finance Committee, which in turn will make a recommendation to the Glynn County Commission. County commissioners will make the final decision at a future meeting.
At the oversight committee meeting earlier this month, Austin said the county hopes to begin the project in January and wrap it up before spring break in March. At the same meeting, he said the project will be a major inconvenience for island residents and visitors no matter which alternative the county selects, which is why he prioritized a swift completion.
The Sea Island Co. is partnering with Glynn County since the roundabout also will serve as a gateway to The Lodge at Sea Island. The company has agreed to move two live oak trees that would otherwise have to be cut down and to manage landscaping in and around the roundabout after completion.