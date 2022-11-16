Tres Hamilton, chief executive officer with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, explained the significance of the Rise Risley initiative that began nine years ago.
Hamilton gave Glynn County commissioners a history of the effort and where it is headed Tuesday during a special-called meeting.
“A lot of services for the poor are not readily accessible,” she said. “The Rise Risley campus is in a historic location.”
She said the Rise Risley campus of the old Black high school in Brunswick, could help start revitalization in the area as work continues on site.
The campus offers early childhood education, programs to make homes healthier for families and to save money, and a variety of community services including job training and placement, rental assistance, energy assistance, education counseling, financial literacy and out-of-agency referrals.
Hamilton said the three main objectives are for the campus to serve as a resource and referral hub, transportation locus and a community center.
She is hoping the campus will be a place for meetings and for learning about the site’s history.
“The Albany Street corridor is very important to the history of African Americans,” Hamilton said. “We hope it will spark revitalization in the corridor.”
Commissioner Allen Booker, whose district includes downtown Brunswick, said at least 80% of the children in his district live in poverty.
“These are working poor,” he said. “This resource center is for the ones most in need.”
A second presentation was made by the University of Georgia Extension Office. Officials explained the areas of focus, including food and nutrition programs, family and food sciences and the 4H program, where an estimated 950 fifth-graders learn about consumer products and making wise decisions.