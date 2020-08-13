The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department intends to move ahead with fall football and soccer seasons this year.
“As of right now, we’re doing fall sports,” said Lisa Gurganus, director of the recreation and parks department. “We’re taking temperatures, checking symptoms, the same stuff we’re asked every day.”
Youth sports programs have been on-again, off-again in Georgia as COVID-19, a severe flu-like respiratory disease, continues to spread.
While the Georgia High School Association eliminated fall football scrimmages this year, Brunswick High School head football coach Sean Pender and Glynn Academy head football coach Rocky Hidalgo said school football teams will be holding practices in the coming months as usual.
In response to the outbreak, the Glynn County Schools Athletics Department announced earlier this month a policy limiting seating in all sports facilities to 40 percent due to the pandemic.
Slots are available in the county’s football, soccer and cheerleading programs, Gurganus said. Anyone who comes late can get on a waitlist in case more spots open up before the season starts late next month.
Practice begins later this month.
“It’s hit or miss which ones have spots, but most age groups do,” Gurganus said.
For more information on the programs, call the recreation and parks department at 554-7780, email at glynnrec@glynncounty-ga.gov or visit glynncounty.org/153/Recreation-and-Parks.
Player evaluations are in progress and take the form of mostly no-contact drills, she said, which are arranged by team coaches. Some minor contact is inevitable, however.
“Normally we would have passing routes for receivers, drills like that,” Gurganus said. “Right now we’re not using balls. We’re doing running drills, more speed and agility type drills to get a sense of the player’s skill level.”
Social distancing is encouraged among players whenever possible, she explained.
The recreation department is also asking spectators to keep a 6-foot distance from others. Bleachers will not be available for seating this year to facilitate distancing.