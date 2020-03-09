With political campaigning season upon the Golden Isles, residents are sure to observe campaign signage springing up like weeds among the roadside greenery.
And like weeds, Glynn County pulls them up on sight.
“Signs that are in the right-of-way are picked up as litter would be picked up,” said county spokesperson Matthew Kent. “In the case of political signs, they are picked up and taken to (the Glynn County) Public Works (office) until after the race is over.”
Anyone who wants their signs back can pick them up at the front desk at 4145 Norwich Street Extension after the campaign, he explained.
“They may not be there the same day they’re picked up, but we don’t throw the signs away,” Kent said.
Signs posted in accordance with county code won’t be picked up, he added.
“In all zoning districts, political signs are restricted by placement and size,” according to county documents. “Any signage that does not meet the restrictions placed on it for political purposes must comply with all other sign ordinances and must have filed sign permits issued. Otherwise, they will be considered in violation.”
Among those restrictions is the universal rule that political signs are not allowed on public property. Neither can they be posted on utility poles or within 500 feet of the property line of a historic site or monument.
Banner, inflatable and feather signs, as well as others like them, are banned in certain areas, the county’s sign ordinance states.
Feather signs are outlawed entirely on St. Simons Island, while banners, inflatables and freestanding signs are only allowed in commercial, industrial and office areas.
Nearly all districts allow the relatively common 24x36 inch political signs. Some allow larger postings, like the freeway commercial zones which can host signs up to 32 square feet. Signs up to 24 square feet are allowed in most other commercial and industrial districts.
Six-square-foot signs are the largest allowed on St. Simons Island, however.
As long as permission is granted, county code gives property owners the unilateral right to remove unauthorized signage.
For more information, contact the county’s Community Development Department at 554-7428.