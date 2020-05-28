Glynn County is in the process of creating an impact fee advisory committee, the next step in imposing the new fees.
Impact fees are imposed on developers to offset the cost of the public services or infrastructure needed to support new developments.
Per state law, proceeds from an impact fee must go towards roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, flood control, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety facilities and libraries, among other things.
The Glynn County Commission voted in November to pay consultant Ross Associates $76,450 to help with setting up the fees. The company is gathering data it will use to help set the fees, Glynn County Community Development Director Pamela Thompson said.
As required by law, the committee must have five to 10 members. At least half of the members must be representatives from the development, building or real estate industries.
“The purpose of the impact fee is to make new development pay to offset its impact on service delivery, so they want to have the development community to have input also,” Thompson said.
County commissioners agreed to let its two planning commissioners appoint four members each. Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning will appoint two to serve as chairman and vice chairman.
On Wednesday, the Mainland Planning Commission nominated Gary Neville, Sherrye Gibbs, Richard Strickland and Gene Lee from its ranks. Islands Planning commissioners voted to recommend Odessa Rooks, George Ragsdale, Mike Torras and Patrick Duncan.
Approval of the Glynn County Commission is required to formally establish the committee.
“In that the committee is advisory, no action of the committee shall be considered a necessary prerequisite for municipal or county action in regard to adoption of an (impact fee) ordinance,” according to a memo from Thompson to the planning commissions.
She said the committee may be on the county commission’s June 18 agenda.