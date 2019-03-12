A list of potential projects prepared by Glynn County staff that may be included in SPLOST 2020.

SPLOSTs at a glance

A breakdown of SPLOST 1 through 5:

SPLOST 1 — Implemented from 1985-1987 to collect $11.5 million to build the Glynn County Detention Center formerly located at 1812 Newcastle St.

SPLOST 2 — Implemented from 1987 to 1991 to collect $16.6 million to build a new Glynn County courthouse, road, street and bridge projects.

SPLOST 3 — Implemented from 1997-2001 to collect $74.3 million for public safety, recreation, water and sewer, public buildings roads and bridges.

SPLOST 4 — Implemented from 2002-2006 to collect $95 million for the same categories as SPLOST 3. This included the Oglethorpe Conference Center, a project that has yet to be completed.

SPLOST 5 — Implemented from 2007-2011 to collect $98.3 million. Remaining projects are a mix of JWSC, public works, sidewalk and bike paths and more funding for the Oglethorpe Conference Center.

SPLOST 6 — Voted down in 2010.