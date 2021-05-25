Glynn County’s three public swimming pools will open this weekend.
The pools at Howard Coffin, Selden and Neptune Park will be open from May 28 through Aug. 8, followed by weekends only from Aug. 14 through Sept. 6.
Pools at Howard Coffin and Selden parks will be closed on Mondays but will be open Memorial Day. Normal pool hours during the summer school break will be 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Summer hours for Neptune Park will be 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. The pool will be closed on Tuesdays.
Hours of operation at the three pools will change when schools reopen.
The American Red Cross will conduct swimming lessons at Selden Park and will offer the first session June 15-25. Instructions for different levels begin for children ages 4 to 5 at three different levels. Children ages 6 and older will also be offered instruction at four different levels.
The 30-minute lessons cost $30.
Selden Park staff will also offer the Water Warriors program featuring low-impact, high-intensity workouts Tuesdays through Fridays. The cost is $30 a person or $5 to drop in. Four sessions will be offered June 1-11; June 15-25; July 6-16 and July 20-30.
Lap swims at Selden Park will be 8:15 to 9 a.m. June 1 through Aug. 6.
The American Red Cross will offer two swim lesson sessions, June 15-25 and July 13-23, at Howard Coffin Park. Three levels will be offered for children ages three to five at 10 a.m. and four levels will be taught to children ages six and older.
Snorkeling and scuba diving courses will also be offered at Howard Coffin Park. Call 638-6590 or go to islanddivecenter@gmail.com for more information.
Swim lessons at Neptune Park will be offered June 7-17; June 21-July 1 and July 12-22. Sessions will be for parents and for children ages six months to three years; children ages three to five and ages six and older. Cost is $45 a session.
Unlike the beaches on St. Simons Island, the county has enough lifeguards to maintain normal summer hours at the pools, said Lisa Gurganus, director of the county’s parks and recreation department.
Lifeguards will man the beaches 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
There is still time to apply for a lifeguard position, Gurganus said. Starting pay is $11.03 for an entry-level lifeguard. Experienced lifeguards can earn up to $14 an hour.
There also is still time to apply and get trained for certification. It takes 35 to 40 hours, with some of the instruction offered online.
“It’s a great work environment,” she said. “It’s rewarding. You literally save lives.”