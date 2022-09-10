It appears the Glynn County Police Department is out of the running for a spot on the wacky reality show about folks who cram too much stuff into every nook, cranny and flat space.

On the plus side, the brand-new 1,246-square-foot addition to the evidence room puts the police department one big leap closer to reaching the goal of state and national police accreditation.

