The men and women of the Glynn County Police Department have a trunk full of faith in the community they serve and protect.
In fact, they are certain residents will help fill the trunks of police patrol cars with donated food for the needy in Glynn County.
Residents will get a chance to prove them right beginning Friday afternoon, when county police kick off participation in National Faith and Blue Weekend.
Police will be on hand from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Satilla Grocery, 6892 U.S. 341, asking residents to donate non-perishable foods — enough to fill the trunk of a patrol car, at least.
Police will be at Sam’s Club on Canal Road from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and at the Winn Dixie on St. Simons Island, 220 Retreat Village, from noon to 2 p.m. to wrap up the food drive.
All donated food will benefit local food banks.
Also as part of Faith and Blue Weekend, many local police officers will don their uniforms while attending services this weekend.
As part of the local observance of this annual national event, the county police department invites clergy and faith leaders in the Golden Isles to join a patrol officer for a ride-along throughout the month of October.
Last year, some 140 law enforcement agencies throughout Georgia participated in Faith and Blue Weekend.
“Faith and Blue was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations,” the police department noted in a statement.
Clergy members and faith leaders who would like to join an officer for a ride-along should contact county police Community Liaison Officer Earl Wilson at 912-269-4365 or email: efwilson@glynncounty-ga.gov.