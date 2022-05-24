County police report the recovery of nearly half a dozen guns in activity over the past two weeks, from a stolen assault-style rifel to an illegal sawed-off shotgun.
At around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, a county patrol officer went to check out a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie at 5420 U.S. Highway 341, according to a police report. The incident led to traffic stop and the recovery of a the sawed-off shotgun, police said.
Charles Arnie Moody, 42, of Brunswick, was arrested and charged with giving a false name to a police officer, driving on a suspended license and possession of the illegal shotgun, according to jail records.
On Wednesday, a patrol officer recovered a Glock handgun after a concerned citizen called about a person with a firearm.
The department’s major crimes unit executed a search warrant Tuesday in conjunction with an ongoing shooting investigation and recovered a stolen AK-47 assault-style rifle, police said.
County police, including K9 Roxy, were working with Brunswick police when a suspect ran from a traffic stop. Officers later recovered an AK-47 and Glock 22 handgun.
Several other arrests occurred in conjunction with these weapons recoveries but police are not releasing suspect names due to ongoing investigations.
Police ask legal gun owners to take care to secure their weapons and to never leave a weapon unattended inside a vehicle.
County police partner with leadsonline, which allows residents to register weapons and other valuables for possible recovery by going to reportit.leadsonline.com.
“The recovery of stolen weapons is a reminder to us all to safely and properly secure our weapons,” county Police Chief Jacques Battiste said. “The combined efforts of our major crimes unit, special investigation unit and patrol teams to keep weapons out of the hands of those who may do harm to others is a responsibility which the Glynn County Police take extremely serious. If we find you with a stolen or illegal weapon, we will ensure that you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”