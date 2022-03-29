Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste announced nearly 20 promotions within the department’s law enforcement ranks — all well-deserved and many overdue, he said.
The promotions are part of the Glynn County Police Department’s goal to retain qualified and experienced officers while also improving the efficiency and effectiveness of its service to the public, Battiste said Friday.
Effective Sunday, nine officers were promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Another 10 officers were promoted to sergeant effective Sunday. Many of these officers have already been serving for some time in these roles in a temporary capacity, Battiste said.
“The process of succession planning, and the professional development of peace officers, is critical to ensuring a path forward and a shining future for our department,” Battiste said. “Through the succession planning process, our hope is to produce superior officers and staff; develop their knowledge, skills and abilities; and to prepare them for advancement into more challenging roles.”
The formal promotion process included a written exam and evaluations of candidates’ higher education and training records. Candidates also underwent an oral interview from the department’s promotions board, which has participation from members of outside agencies.
The following are promoted to lieutenant within the Glynn County Police Department:
• Acting Lt. Lori Austin, a member of the department since 2007 who serves as patrol watch commander and previously served as the St. Simons Island substation commander.
• Acting Lt. Brandon Gregory, a member of the department since 2010 who serves as special investigations division commander and previously served a sergeant in that division and on patrol.
• Acting Lt. Gerald Herndon, a member of the department since 2008 who serves as general investigations division supervisor and previously served as patrol watch commander.
• Acting Lt. Steven Kirk, a member of the department since 2009 who previously serves as patrol watch commander and previously served as quartermaster/fleet manager and on patrol.
• Acting Lt. Stephanie Oliver, a member of the department since 2008 who oversees the office of professional standards and previously served as a patrol watch commander and a sergeant in the investigations division.
• Acting Lt. Shawn Strohl, a member of the department since 2005 who serves as patrol watch commander and previously served as a sergeant in investigations and patrol.
• Former Sgt. Matthew Dixon, a member of the department since 2010 who oversees traffic enforcement and the HEAT (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) division and previously served in the patrol division.
• Former Sgt. Richard Leska, who has been with the department since 2014 and previously served in the office of professional standards and as a patrol sergeant.
• Former Sgt. Jeffery Williams, a member of the department since 2015 who supervises the support services division and previously served as quartermaster/fleet manager, as well as in investigations and patrol.
The following members of the Glynn County Police Department are promoted to sergeant:
• Acting Sgt. Martin Davis, a member of the department since 2018 who supervises the Operation Safe Glynn Community Response Team and previously served in investigations and on patrol.
• Acting Sgt. Michael Delatorre, a member of the department since 2019 who serves as training coordinator and previously served as supervisor of the Quick Reaction Force and on patrol.
• Acting Sgt. Kevin Jones, a member of the department since 2011 who serves a patrol shift supervisor and previously served with HEAT.
• Acting Sgt. Christopher Lowther, a member of the department since 2010 who supervises the general investigations division and previously served in investigations and on patrol.
• Acting Sgt. Shiela Ramos, who has been with the department since 2014 and serves as crime scene, evidence and property supervisor and previously served in investigations and on patrol.
• Field training officer Shawn Ferguson, a member of the department since 2019 who previously served on patrol.
• Field training officer Justin Floyd, a member of the department since 2015 who serves in investigations and previously served on patrol.
• Investigator Chadwick Strickland, a member of the department since 2019 who serves in investigations and previously served on patrol.
• Officer Michael Dumas, a member of the department since 2018 who serves with the HEAT squad and previously served on patrol.
• Officer Joshua Kruger, a member of the department since 2019 who serves as a patrol officer assigned to island operations.
• Officer Katelyn Roberts, a member of the department since 2011 who serves on patrol, assists the training unit and previously served in investigations.
“This promotions process has recognized officers who merit advancement and will provide solid leadership for years to come for the Glynn County Police Department and the citizens of Glynn County,” Battiste said.