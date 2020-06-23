County police panel meets tonight at library
Acting Police Chief Jay Wiggins will give a progress report during a meeting of the Glynn County Police Advisory Panel at 5 p.m. today at the Marshes of Glynn Library at 208 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
Wiggins will update the panel on recent accomplishments within the department and outline plans and priorities for the near future. Stephen Sarnoski, the police department’s professional standards manager, will also give a presentation.
Former county police chief Karl Alexander will chair the meeting.
The meeting is open to the public.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
— The Brunswick News