County police panel holds first meeting

The road to becoming a truly modern police force will be long for the Glynn County Police Department, but a panel of legal and law enforcement experts believe it’s achievable.
At the first meeting of the county’s newly formed police panel — created to make recommendations on how to improve the agency — Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn made it clear he did not want to rehash mistakes and scandals at the county police department.
“I think there has been a lot of change, a lot of good change, and I think there’s a lot of good people there,” O’Quinn said. “But as a (county commission), it’s our job to make sure it’s moving in the right direction.”
O’Quinn, the commission’s liaison on the panel, said the county wants to shift the department from incident-driven responses to “21st century policing, where community-based policing is the standard.” That puts the emphasis on preventing crimes as opposed to responding to them, he explained.
The first step in the journey to that goal is implementing changes recommended in an audit of policies and internal procedures conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, O’Quinn said.
It’s likely to be a long journey, he said, but the initial step is getting the department reaccredited with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
In 2018, the police department lost accreditation because it failed to meet multiple standards, said Stephen Sarnoski, manager of professional standards at the police department.
He didn’t know which standards the police fell short of meeting exactly, having not been employed there at the time, but he said the department was given a chance to address the issues. Ultimately, the request for accreditation was withdrawn.
It is Sarnoski’s opinion that the county should be attacking the state-level accreditation first, which will involve “right-sizing” the department and reorganizing the K9 division.
While the recommendations in the IACP and the accreditation process are not exactly the same, they overlap, suggesting that following the recommendations would be the prudent move, he said.
Jay Wiggins, interim police chief, said he would set aside money in next year’s budget to cover the cost of bringing the department up to snuff and going through the accreditation process.
There are seven voting members of the panel — O’Quinn; Teresa Hoyt, attorney advisor and senior instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick; Domenic McClinton, former director of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s training academy at FLETC; and Calvin Waye, former Brunswick Police Department officer.
Also on the panel are Ralph Basham, former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, a former director of the Secret Service and a former director of the FLETC; Carl Alexander, former Glynn County police chief; and Charlie Rinkevich, another former FLETC director.
Glynn County Manager Alan Ours also sits on the panel as a non-voting, ex officio member.
The panel will meet again May 27.