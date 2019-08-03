A Glynn County police officer suffered minor injuries early Saturday morning when he lost control of his patrol car on Old Jesup Road near Walker Road, police said.
Officer Ron Walker was southbound at 5:55 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, striking a utility pole, police said. In toppling, that pole struck another utility pole, which fell on a vehicle parked at a residence nearby and damaged it, police said.
Walker was in route to his assigned patrol area to begin his work day when the crash occurred, police said. Walker was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was given a medical evaluation, treated for minor injuries and released, police said.