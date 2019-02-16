A Glynn County Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Thursday evening following a domestic dispute.
Matthew Zakimi, 31, was arrested along with his wife, Joan Zakimi, 43.
Glynn County Police officers responded at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday to Zakimi’s home. His wife called the police to report he had assaulted her, according to a press release.
Supervisors also responded to conduct an investigation into the reported allegations.
Zakimi was then arrested and charged with one count of simple battery and one count of criminal trespass. Both charges fall under the Family Violence Act.
Joan Zakimi was also arrested and charged with one count of simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Zakimi has been an officer with the county police department since March 2017, according to the press release. He was immediately placed on administrative leave Thursday at the time of his arrest.
He will remain on administrative leave until the internal investigation of the incident is concluded.
“I have been clear since becoming chief that we must hold ourselves accountable for our actions, as we are held to the same standards as every other citizen,” said John Powell, chief of Glynn County Police, in a statement. “I commend the staff who responded to the incident for taking the appropriate action.”