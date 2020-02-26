Glynn County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 100 block of Merritt Circle late Tuesday night, police spokesman Brandon Kondo said.
The victim, who is not being identified, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment, Kondo said.
Police were called at 11:14 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound in the neighborhood, located off Old Jesup Road, according to the Glynn County Police daily report on the incident. Officer J. Floyd responded to find “a male laying on the ground” in front of a residence “with several people around him,” the report said.
Police learned that a black sedan was driven away from the scene before their arrival.
Police declined to release further information on the shooting.
It marked the second shooting in Glynn County in three days. A 25-year-old Brunswick man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Satilla Shores community off U.S. 17 in southern Glynn County. Ahmaud Arbery died at the scene of the 1:08 p.m. shooting at Satilla Drive and Holmes Road, said county coroner Marc Neu.
Police are investigating the Satilla Shores shooting in cooperation with prosecutors from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Police investigators will not say if they have been in contact with the shooter, or whether the nature of the investigation is homicide or self-defense.
Investigators said it could be up to two weeks before any information is released on the shooting death.