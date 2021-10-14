The Glynn County Police Department tapped a veteran federal law enforcement officer as part of its plans for an expanded command structure.
Capt. Michael Robinson is now in charge of the administrative division, a role he began Monday, said county assistant police chief Rickey Evans.
With Robinson's hiring, former administrative commander Capt. Resden Talbert is now commanding the newly created Support Services Division, Evans said. Support services will supervise specialty teams such as SWAT and hostage negotiation, although its full identity is still being developed, Evans said.
The move expands the department from three to four divisions. Capt. Keith Stalvey is commander of the Patrol Division and Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist is commander of the Investigations Division.
Talbert has been with the county police department 13 years. Bergquist has been with the department 15 years, and Stalvey is a 23-year veteran of the department.
Robinson's extensive federal law enforcement career includes stints with the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI and as a special agent for the Office of the Inspector General. Robinson also served as director of the inspector general academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, 1131 Chapel Crossing Road, from which he recently retired.
Robinson will bolster the department's goal of attainting state and national police certification.
"He'll be pretty much over our office of professional standards," Evans said. "He's very knowledgeable on numerous different aspects of law enforcement. He really brings a lot to the table. And he's really just a great guy. We're impressed."
Evans has been overseeing daily operations while newly hired Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste completes the 11-week state law enforcement academy in Forsyth to attain Georgia Peace Officer's Standards and Training (POST) certification. Battiste, 56, entered the academy in late September and is expected to complete the course in December, Evans said.
A veteran of 22 years with the FBI in Washington, D.C., and Quantico, Va., Battiste was serving as the training and tactical coordinator with the Orleans Parish Constable's Office in New Orleans when the county commission hired him in June. Louisiana waived the state's certification process because of Battiste's federal law enforcement background.
Georgia would have extended the same courtesy, except he retired from the FBI in 2017. Georgia's POST standards require that the federal certification be active within three years.