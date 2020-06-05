The Glynn County Police Department will share $4.5 million in federal grants with five other police departments in the Southern District of Georgia.
Glynn County's share of the funds will be $1.4 million.
The Community Oriented Policing Service (COPS) grants are part of $400 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice through the COPS Hiring Program to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation.
The grants will pay for the hiring of 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals, including eight in Glynn County, according to the Justice Department.
“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support," said U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr. "The funding...will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide.
"A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”
Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said of 11 grants awarded in Georgia, six of them are going to agencies in the Southern District.
Other police agencies in the district receiving grants are Savannah, $1.9 million to hire 15 additional officers; Burke County Sheriff’s Office,$649,679 to hire six additional officers; Dublin Police Department, $375,000 to hire three officers; Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, $110,888 to hire one officer; Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office, $92,682 to hire one officer.
The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing.
The COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.