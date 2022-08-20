When empathy is called for rather than enforcement in response to a public safety crisis, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste wants his department to be capable of meeting the task.
The county police department’s Behavioral Health Response Team is designed to achieve this goal, Battiste told the Police Advisory Panel on Wednesday.
The team will pair police officers trained in dealing with people who are experiencing emotional crises with mental health experts. This will enable them to handle emergencies more thoroughly where an informed mental health assessment can mean the difference between going to a medical facility or jail.
Once up and running, the department will have a Behavioral Health Response Team unit on each of the four patrol shifts, as well as one team for the investigations unit and one more for the traffic enforcement unit, he said.
The team is being modeled after similar mental health units already established in other Georgia police departments, including Savannah, he said.
Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, chief executive officer of the nonprofit Coastal Community Health Services, is working with the police department in shaping the Behavioral Health Response Team, he said.
“We will have mental health experts who are willing to go out on a call that may require immediate assistance,” Battiste said. “We can now bring that assistance to them. A lot of this can be taken care of right there on the scene.”
The police department now has 23 officers who have received Crisis Intervention Training from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, Battiste said. That is enough to have a Behavioral Health Response Team leader with each shift, plus additional officers with the necessary training to assist the team, Battiste said.
Working with Dr. Chandler, the department will have mental health professionals who can respond to the scene of a potential crisis when needed.
The team will be able to determine whether a person causing a problem is willfully breaking the law or suffering from a mental health breakdown, Battiste said. The outside assistants will include doctors, counselors and health care professionals with the authority to place someone in hospital care for their own good.
The police officers serving as team leaders and their police assistants will serve in their new roles in addition to their regular duties and responsibilities, Battiste said.
“Now with these individuals embedded, it takes all the guesswork out of the process,” Battiste said. “They will be able to determine if a person should be committed to a hospital or placed in jail.”
The mental health experts are lending their time to the Behavioral Health Response Team at no cost to the department, Battiste said. Should remuneration be required in the future, there are grants available to help pay for it, he said.
Police Advisory Panel member Ralph Basham lauded the efforts to address mental health issues as a part of police work. He said the community may appreciate the move as well.
“I for one am very excited about the program and I am excited about where you are going with the department,” Basham said. “I think it will go a long way in establishing credit within the community.”
Chandler also is working with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office to help identify jail inmates who might be better served at a medical facility due to mental health issues, Battiste said.
Battiste also announced that the department is making positive strides toward its goal of attaining accreditation from the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). The department is on the fourth of eight phases of compliance requirements, he said.
He expects all eight phases to be completed by the end of the year. Full CALEA accreditation should be achieved shortly after the phases are completed.
“We are steadily moving forward,” Battiste said. “We are looking at the end of the year, if not the beginning of next year. We are not seeing the same level of challenges we saw six months ago. I don’t see any foreseeable setback at this time. I think we’re on a good pathway.”
The department is operating with 96 sworn law enforcement officers, three of whom are on light or restricted duty due to training or work-related injuries, he said.
Five additional officers recently graduated from the state police academy and are beginning field training with the department, he said. Another four are on track to graduate from the academy in late September.
Six more will attend the academy at the end of the year.
Ten certified law enforcement officers are going through vetting and another 11 uncertified officers are being vetted, he said.
The department is implementing steps to streamline the hiring process and save money, he said.
Uncertified applicants will not be processed until they have passed the physical fitness requirements.
Background checks on certified officers will be expedited to a 24- to 48-hour process, after which they will be given a letter of conditional acceptance. More thorough vetting can continue as the hiring process advances.
Battiste said the department has lost good qualified officers who chose to go with another agency while awaiting to be vetted by the county.
“We’re looking at a different process to get them in the door faster,” Battiste said.