When empathy is called for rather than enforcement in response to a public safety crisis, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste wants his department to be capable of meeting the task.

The county police department’s Behavioral Health Response Team is designed to achieve this goal, Battiste told the Police Advisory Panel on Wednesday.

More from this section

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Anytime one is facing spinal issues, with surgery possible in the future, is unnerving. But Dr. Thomas Lawhorne, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with Optim Orthopedics, can take some of the worry out of the process.