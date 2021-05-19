While Glynn County's search for a new police chief is a tight-lipped process at the moment, the public will have an opportunity to meet the finalists before a decision is made, County Commissioner Wayne Neal said Wednesday.
Neal termed the months-long search as being in the "semifinals" at this stage. The search is being conducted by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), with input from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).
When the search is narrowed down to a field of finalists for the post, a public forum will be held to give the public a chance to ask questions, he said.
Neal and other commissioners would not elaborate on how many police chief candidates remain in the running at this point or how many candidates would be in the field of finalists.
Likewise, no date or time is set for the public forum, Neal said. Such a forum would likely be moderated by the GACP and NOBLE, he said.
"This process is going through its phases," Neal said. "We made a commitment that we would involve the public when it got down to the finalists, and we intend to honor that. That's our game plan. We want the stakeholders in our community to have a role in the process."
The Glynn County Police Department has had two police chiefs and an interim police chief since the beginning of last year. Former police chief John Powell was indicted Feb. 27, 2020, on charges of malfeasance involving an alleged coverup of a county police narcotics squad officer's affair with an informant.
Powell was placed immediately on administrative leave and fired later in 2020. He has pleaded innocent to charges that include violation of oath of office, perjury and influencing a witness.
Former Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Jay Wiggins was named as interim police chief and given the job permanently in September.
Wiggins retired in January, ending more than three decades in public safety service with the county. He is now director of security at Sea Island.
Assistant Police Chief Rickey Evans was appointed interim police chief on Jan. 29. A county native and a veteran of nearly 20 years with the Glynn County Police Department, Evans, 47, has since applied for the permanent police chief's position.
Evans is the first African-American to serve in a chief's capacity with the department.
"I love what I do, and I love being here," Evans told the Exchange Club of Brunswick in February. "But if they hire another chief, I am going to help them work for this community."
Also playing a role in the police chief search is the county's Police Advisory Panel, an independent review board comprised of citizen's with backgrounds and interests in public safety.
"There's not a lot we can say at this point," Neal said. "We'll get this round of the interview process completed and then narrow it down one more time. At that point, we will bring in the final candidates. We will pare it down to where our final choices will be a very narrow field."
County Commissioner David O'Quinn praised GACP and NOBLE for their thorough attention to the chief's search.
"We've been working through the process closely with the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs and NOBLE," he said. "I'm very impressed with their professionalism."