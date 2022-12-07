DSC_3524.jpg
Superior Court Judge Stephen G. Scarlett administers the oath of office to Glynn County Police Chief Jacques S. Battiste in December 2021.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Outgoing Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said the physical and emotional strain of constant public criticism played a role in his decision to depart for an executive law enforcement position.

Battiste, 58, said Tuesday that he has accepted the position of executive director of FBI-LEEDA, Inc., a 501c organization that promotes management-level law enforcement education and training. After serving 18 months as the county’s police chief, Battiste’s last day will be Dec. 16.

