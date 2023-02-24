Glynn County needs a chief of police who will build community trust while focusing on making the county a safer place to live, three Glynn County commissioners said when polled by The News this week.

County officials have 35 applications in hand for the county police chief job. They are narrowing those down to around six before whittling them down even further to between 3-5 finalists, said Commission Chairman Wayne Neal.

