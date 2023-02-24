Glynn County needs a chief of police who will build community trust while focusing on making the county a safer place to live, three Glynn County commissioners said when polled by The News this week.
County officials have 35 applications in hand for the county police chief job. They are narrowing those down to around six before whittling them down even further to between 3-5 finalists, said Commission Chairman Wayne Neal.
Neal, who represents District 3 in northern Glynn County, said a panel that includes County Manager Bill Fallon, Human Resources Director Orah Reed as well as others from the community and individuals with law enforcement experience are part of the panel reviewing the finalists. The Police Advisory Panel and the county commissioners will be involved during the final interview process, said Katie Baasen, county communications director.
There is no specific timeline set for hiring, but Baasen estimated that interviews of finalists could begin within the next month. The entire hiring process will be handled by county officials without outside consultants, Baasen said.
Neal said building trust with the community after several rocky years for the police department and turnover at its top position will be a key task for the new hire. The new chief will have to be tough on crime, especially crimes of violence, he said.
“Building trust in the neighborhoods is paramount,” Neal said. “We want a chief focused on building community relationships but who will also tackle the shootings, the drive-bys and the gang violence we are seeing. The new chief will have to be hard-nosed enough to tackle that.”
Trust is a top priority for District 5 Commissioner Allen Booker as well.
“No. 1, I want the new chief to truly set out to make the entire community safe, not just some areas,” Booker said.
Booker represents a district made up mostly of the city of Brunswick and some unincorporated areas bordering the city.
He hopes to find someone with a servant’s mentality, not just a warrior mentality, he said.
“They certainly need to be well versed in community policing, but that needs to go beyond just a slogan,” Booker said.
Community trust is important to a police department’s ability to fight crime, he said.
“If the community trusts you, you’re more likely to get information that leads to arrests and convictions,” Booker said.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island and Sea Island, wants a chief who not only earns the respect of the community, but also his own staff. If the staff respects the new chief, that will flow out to the community, he said.
“We’re looking for an individual who will be a leader and a servant,” Fendig said.
Whoever is hired will work under an at-will contract for the county commission but will answer to Fallon and new Public Safety Director Scott Ebner. That will hopefully shield the new chief from the political pressures of answering to seven county commissioners and allow them to focus on law enforcement, Fendig said.
Ultimately the commissioners are also hopeful for some long-term stability at the Glynn County Police Department, which has been fleeting the last several years.
The current interim chief, O’Neal Jackson III, who Neal said has applied for the full-time position, took on the temporary role in December 2022 after the sudden departure of chief Jacques Battiste. Battiste was hired after a short interim stint by Rickey Evans, who is now Kingsland’s police chief.
Battiste cited pressure from constant criticism on social media and elsewhere as contributing to his decision to leave after just 18 months, from June 2021 until December 2022.
Evans was in the temporary role after Chief Jay Wiggins retired in January 2021 following a short leadership stint when he took over the role after former Chief John Powell was fired. Powell and three senior officers were indicted on charges related to a scandal involving officers allegedly sleeping with criminal informants and allegedly lying under oath.
Powell, who came to Glynn County initially to serve as director of Community Services in 2016, took the permanent chief’s job in early 2018 after being the acting chief following the retirement of the late Matt Doering in 2017.
Doering served as chief of police for 14 years prior to his retirement.
The hiring of the most recent non-interim chief, Battiste, was not without its own hiccups. He was hired with the help of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police but did not have Georgia certification as an officer at the time. Batiste later earned that certification.
Glynn County is also facing a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by three local officers who applied for the chief’s job in 2021 prior to Battiste’s hiring. They claim county officials only wanted to hire a Black man as chief and that they ignored a Black woman, Latino woman and Latino man who applied and were never interviewed for the position, despite what the lawsuit describes as stellar credentials, according to the lawsuit.