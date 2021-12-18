More than 50 well-wishers and dignitaries gathered Friday at the Glynn County Courthouse to stand witness as 22-year-old Lorraine Sanchez was sworn in as an officer with the Glynn County Police Department.
Also at the courthouse was her boss, Jacques Battiste, who was sworn in as Glynn County’s chief of police.
Battiste’s new official status served as the catalyst for the pomp and ceremony, but the veteran FBI agent insisted the fresh-faced new police officer join him as she had through every step in the challenging 11-week state police academy the two had just completed.
Battiste said it is officers like Sanchez who will walk in the bold new direction he hopes to take the county police department in the future.
“It’s not just about me,” Battiste said just before Sanchez preceded him in taking the law enforcement officer’s oath. “We started the process together. Every day, she helped get me where I needed to be. She is one of the new stars that is going to shine at the Glynn County Police Department.”
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen G. Scarlett presided over the swearing-in ceremony in a packed second-floor room at the courthouse. Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and county schools Police Chief Rod Ellis were among the local law enforcement officers on hand.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal and Commissioners Bill Brunson, David O’Quinn and Walter Rafolksi also were present.
Battiste and Sanchez attended graduation ceremonies with their police academy class in Savannah that morning.
After serving 22 years in varying capacities with the FBI in Washington, D.C., and Quantico, Va., 11 weeks of police boot camp in Georgia was the last thing Battiste, 57, expected when the county commission hired him in June.
But some interstate red tape and a time lapse made it necessary for the career lawman to start with Police 101 before he could wear the badge of the police department he was hired to lead. Furthermore, a new state rule enacted Jan. 1 required Battiste to master a grueling physical fitness obstacle course to earn the privilege of entering the academy.
Battiste beat the course in September on his third and final try, besting challenges that included running numerous laps, dragging a 150-pound dummy for 50 feet and tumbling through a window.
“I continue to believe that the Glynn County Police Department will be one of the finest police departments in the nation,” Battiste told those gathered for his swearing-in. “I promise you I will make good on your investment.”
The folks who hired Battiste thanked him for his wherewithal to overcome the challenges of recent months.
“I do want to say congratulations,” Neal said. “Thank you so much for the effort you put into this. And thank you for enduring this six-month trial by fire.”
Despite not being certified, Battiste has overseen the day-to-day operations of the county police department since his hiring.
City Police Chief Jones has been impressed with Battiste’s commitment.
“He’s been involved all along, and he reached out to me right from the start when he got here,” Jones said. “He has the best of intentions of bringing all agencies together to fight crime in Glynn County. He has shown where his heart is, and that’s a good thing.”
Rennie M. Walters, the campus police chief at Savannah State University, drove down Friday to be on hand for the ceremonies. Walters was not only there to support a friend and colleague, but he also wanted to be on hand to see Glynn County’s first African American police chief make it official.
“I just figured I would come up and support the chief,” said Walters, who is Black. “This county is getting a very good chief, and it’s good to see history taking place.”