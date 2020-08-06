Glynn County Police picked up another suspect in Saturday's predawn parking lot shootout at the shopping plaza at 5711 Altama Ave., which left a woman caught in the crossfire in critical condition.
Jamar Scotty Herrington, 27, was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault.
County police arrested Jeremiah Roashann Herrington, 26, Saturday in connection with the shooting.
Police said warrants have been issued for several others involved in the shooting.
Large weekend gatherings in recent months in the parking lot of the vacant shopping plaza have caused problems for a nearby restaurant owner and raised concerns among residents in apartments across Altama Avenue.
George Morris, of the Island Jerk Shack, a Jamaican restaurant at 5719 Altama Ave., said rowdy gatherings in the former Winn Dixie parking lot are punctuated by gambling, drinking and fighting.
On Saturday, an angry standoff erupted into gunfire among several men who stood on either end of a Chevrolet Camaro in which the woman victim was sitting, police said. One bullet pierced the driver's side windshield and wounded the occupant.
She was taken to UF Health Jacksonville hospital.