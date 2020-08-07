Glynn County government confirmed Thursday that it would take the state to court to stop the Georgia General Assembly from putting the decision to abolish the Glynn County Police Department on the November ballot.
State legislators passed three bills during the recent legislative session giving the registered electorate the chance to decide whether to abolish the GCPD and fold it into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. Gov. Brian Kemp signed two of those bills this week — one giving the state the power to abolish a county police department, which it did not have before, and one placing the binding referendum on the ballot.
He vetoed a third bill, which would have placed an alternative non-binding referendum on the November ballot alongside the binding question. In a statement released Thursday, Kemp said he vetoed the non-binding item “because the presence of two similar ballot questions could lead to voter confusion.”
In June, commission chairman Mike Browning said the county would likely take the matter to court if passed into law. Browning confirmed Thursday that the commission will do so.
While the state legislature passed the bills by an overwhelming majority, the initiative was not unopposed. State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, took a stand against his fellow legislators.
He said state legislators passed the bills only because Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, misled them on several aspects of the GCPD’s response to a recent scandal and handling of the fatal Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery by Travis and Gregory McMichael.
Both would later be arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with felony and malice murder.
Instead of blaming the police department for the long delay in taking the McMichaels into custody, Jones reiterated the county’s position that Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s office told police not to make an arrest. He also pointed to correspondence from Waycross DA George Barnhill, who penned a letter to police making a case for the McMichaels’ innocence before recusing himself.
Legislators were also told the GCPD tried to cover up a previous scandal involving the now-defunct Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team, Jones said. Rather than attempting to cover up alleged police misconduct, he said the officers were simply exercising their constitutional rights to avoid self-incrimination.
Further, he noted the top leadership in the department has changed completely since the scandal.
Not that the move would be acceptable otherwise, Jones said. The state abolishing a local police department is, in his view, a clear violation of the Georgia Constitution.
“I’ve talked about this issue publicly quite a bit, and from what I hear from the public it’s a very small minority that supports combining those two agencies,” Jones said.
Glynn County residents will vote on the question in the Nov. 3 general election.