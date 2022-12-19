The Glynn County Commission has approved the Coast Guard Beach Park master plan.
Commissioners approved it Thursday without discussion
The Glynn County Commission has approved the Coast Guard Beach Park master plan.
Commissioners approved it Thursday without discussion
The item was on the consent agenda, which means commissioners didn’t feel the need to discuss anything about the project before approving everything on the list.
One item was pulled for a brief discussion before the vote to approve everything.
Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). Funding for the improvements will be between the County Commission and CVB.
“Coast Guard Beach is a favorite spot for visitors and our local citizens too,” said William Fallon, Glynn County manager. “It is the main beach access for many beachgoers. It only makes sense for us to enhance the location as we look towards the future. Beach safety and accessibility is a priority for this project.”
The beach master plan was developed after public meetings, visitor surveys and agency reviews from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, different homeowner’s associations, public works, community development and engineering studies were held.
The plan will address beach safety, future demands on beach amenities, parking, flooding, environmental maintenance, public facilities and site beautification.
“In the past years, the CVB and the county have discussed several ways to fund Coast Guard Beach Park improvements and determined that using an allocation of the unrestricted bed tax dollars provides a favorable way for visitors to monetarily contribute to the tourism infrastructure project,” said Scott McQuade, president, and CEO of the Golden Isles CVB.
The Georgia DNR awarded $1 million to the county for beach safety upgrades that include a lifeguard tower.
The beach project also includes the World War II Home Front Museum, where renovation and upgrades were completed in 2018.
“The Historical Society always envisioned the World War II Home Front Museum would serve as the cornerstone of a revitalization project at Coast Guard Beach,” said Sherri Jones, executive director of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society and co-chair of the Beach Park master plan committee. “Funding the park using bed tax collections makes perfect sense.
“Congratulations to Glynn County and CVB on making this transformational project possible.”
