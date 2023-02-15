Glynn County commissioners decided at Tuesday’s special-called meeting to wait more than two weeks before considering a vote on proposed changes to the county’s personnel policy.
They delayed the decision until the March 2 commission meeting to allow themselves, employees and the public time to consider the recommended changes made after concerns were raised by employees and elected officials about the changes adopted by the county last July.
Tamara Munson, the county’s chief financial officer, said the proposed changes are the result of listening sessions and are designed to make the new policy more palatable for employees.
Among the recommendations are for employees to use 80 hours of paid time off to be eligible for catastrophic leave. The county human resources manager can approve or deny the initial request. Denials can be appealed to the county manager.
“It levels the playing field a little bit,” Munson said. “Everybody has to use 80 hours of paid time off before catastrophic leave.”
Call-back pay will be paid at the overtime rate to correct an error made when the personnel policy was updated last year. The change was made to be consistent with how the county has operated for many years and mainly affects police, animal control and public works when they are called back to work after their shift ends.
Holiday pay for 24-hour fire personnel is to receive 24 hours of holiday pay if they work on a holiday and no pay if not working on a holiday. The change was needed to control skyrocketing holiday pay for fire personnel.
Munson said two new policies will allow employees to donate paid time off to coworkers undergoing medical procedures who have used all their time. The requirement is for them to have at least 80 hours remaining. And employees will be allowed to cash out up to 40 hours of paid time off near the end of the calendar year as long as they have at least 80 hours saved.
The meeting opened with a presentation by officials from LiveOak Fiber to use portions of five county right of ways for the placement of equipment. The first area will be near the Exit 29 interchange at Interstate 95. The company plans to expand throughout the county.
During a finance committee meeting held prior to the special-called meeting, commissioners voted to recommend a request to approve funding for the design of a new juvenile justice center and a request to allocate the remaining $130.869.64 in the District 2 capital allocation fund to Glynn County Animal Services. Improvements needed include adding concrete strips under fences, automatic watering lines, cat cages and new vehicles.