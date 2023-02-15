Glynn County commissioners decided at Tuesday’s special-called meeting to wait more than two weeks before considering a vote on proposed changes to the county’s personnel policy.

They delayed the decision until the March 2 commission meeting to allow themselves, employees and the public time to consider the recommended changes made after concerns were raised by employees and elected officials about the changes adopted by the county last July.

More from this section

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

Not every child who graduates from public schools in Georgia needs to attend a four-year college for a liberal arts degree, which is why State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state has built a robust and nation-leading career and technical education program.

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…