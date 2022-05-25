With 18 of 19 precincts reporting in Tuesday’s primary election, the outcome of local county races has been determined.
Thomas “Bo” Clark handily defeated Jane Fraser in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the at-large Post 1 seat held by Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn, who is not seeking another term.
Clark got 8,210 or 69 percent of the vote, while Fraser got 3,612 votes or 31 percent.
Clark will face Democrat Richard Ingalls in the November general election.
David Sweat got 730 votes or 62 percent of the vote to defeat Robert Elijah Tucker, who got 450 votes or 38 percent of the ballots cast in the District 4 race for the Republican nomination. Incumbent Bill Brunson is not seeking another term.
The winner will face former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, unopposed for the Democratic nomination, in November.
Incumbent James Michael Hulsey got 7,621 votes or 65 percent to defeat Kevin C. Kavanaugh for the Republican nomination for the Glynn County Board of Education at-large Post 1 seat. No Democrats qualified for the post.
Clayton B. Watson got 8,545 votes or 59 percent in the Joint Water and Sewer Commission race to beat Lance Sabbe, who got 5,886 votes or 41 percent.