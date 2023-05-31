Ordinances designed to address camping and the improper use of public places and another regarding pedestrian and vehicle safety will be topics at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The ordinances would work in conjunction with Brunswick’s ordinances designed to address problems with the homeless population.
The camping and improper use of public places ordinance would make it unlawful, unless authorized, to make use of public rights of way “in a manner that interferes with the safe and efficient movement of people and property from place to place on a public road or right-of-way.”
It would be unlawful to occupy or remain in a median when that person is not in the process of lawfully crossing the road. Remaining in the median through two consecutive opportunities to cross the street would be evidence of a violation.
Physical interaction between a pedestrian and motorist while the vehicle is not legally parked and is located on the traveled portion of a designated roadway would be a violation.
Commercial use of public rights of way would be prohibited, including vending or the sale of goods, display of goods for sale, storage of goods for sale in connection with a commercial activity, or the repair or manufacturing of goods. No signage placed or displayed in any median would be allowed.
Activities on private property would be prohibited if the owner, tenants or lawful occupant have asked the person not to enter the property or have a sign clearly posted indicating that approaches are not welcome on the property.
Unless the other person consents, it would be unlawful to knowingly approach within six feet of another person for the purpose of passing any material, item or object to, displaying a sign to or requesting any material, item or object from such other person in the public right-of-way within a radius of thirty feet from any bus stop, the entrance or exit of any public toilet facility or an automatic teller machine.
Exemptions include public safety and other government employees or contractors, workers lawfully conducting inspections, construction, maintenance, repairs, surveys or other similarly authorized services.
Also authorized are people lending aid during an emergency and for motorists experiencing a mechanical problems, as well as those entering or exiting a bus or other public transit system, or when a road is closed for a special event permitted by local governments.
Those with a valid permit pursuant to the Public Conduct Ordinance of Glynn County will also be allowed.
The ordinance explains penalties, including warnings for violations, followed by fines of at least $100 and as much as $1,000, or jail of at least 24 hours and as long as 60 days.
Commissioners will also discuss an ordinance regarding camping and the improper use of public spaces. It defines public areas, stores, inappropriate use of a public place and interference with ingress or egress.
The proposed ordinance bans camping in a public place, interfering with the ingress or egress of any building, private property or public area, as well as the inappropriate use of public areas and the storage of personal property in a public area.
Uses of public places permitted by the chief of police include public assemblies, parades, demonstrations and other events involving more than 100 people for a common purpose. Also allowed with a permit are the circulation of leaflets, handbills, notices, pamphlets, books, documents, or papers of any kind in any indoor public facility of the county, except during those events regulated or sponsored by the county.
The landing of aircraft and balloons, non-domestic supervised animals, the erection of any building, stand, bandstand, stage, tower and other structures, amplified sound and other criteria are included in the proposed ordinance.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the second floor meeting room in the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St.