The Glynn County Commission opposed Thursday a proposal under review by the federal government that would strip the city of Brunswick of its metropolitan status.
Under the current rules, any urban area with a population over 50,000 is classified as a Metropolitan Statistical Area, according to a resolution passed by county commissioners Thursday night.
A proposal from the federal Office of Management and Budget would increase that hurdle from 50,000 to 100,000, downgrading six cities in Georgia from Metropolitan to Micropolitan Statistical Areas.
That metropolis status entitles governments in an MSA to participate in certain federal programs. Among those programs is the metropolitan planning organization, which any MSA can form. Glynn County and the city of Brunswick have received millions of dollars in federal funding for transportation planning and projects through the local MPO, which is staffed by government officials and contractors.
At the intersection of the Port of Brunswick, I-95 and two airports, the area is a major hub for transportation, according to the resolution. The MPO and the federal funding it has access to helps to spur business development.
County Community Development Director Pamela Thompson, a member of the MPO, said the county would have very little say in where federal funding goes and what it’s used for in the Brunswick area if it loses MSA status.
“The MPO recognizes the importance of this economic engine and has worked collaboratively with state and federal oversight agencies to ensure the region’s capital improvement program for transportation is compatible with the long-term goals and objectives of the state,” the resolution reads.
County commissioners are not alone in their opposition. Elected officials from Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey to U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, are against the move. The Jekyll Island Authority also expressed its disapproval in a letter to the OMB.
In other business, the commission voted to approve an application to amend the county’s future land use map and a subsequent rezoning of property off Blythe Island Highway to allow for the expansion of Southern Retreat RV Park.
The rezoning would take the property from a general residential zone to a planned development, which would allow, the expansion of the RV park to include around 200 new camping spaces.
The owner, Mario Garcia, planned to expand the RV park into the woods that separate it from the Majestic Oaks neighborhood. Several residents turned out to the meeting to oppose the rezoning request.
Garcia, who bought the park two years ago, said he wants to turn the RV park into an upscale place for vacationers and well-to-do I-95 travelers.
The woods behind the RV park is currently “full of homeless” people, he said, and the police are aware of the homeless camp there. Garcia said he even has video of people intruding on his property to took for things to steal and to use the park’s public restroom facilities for many unsavory activities.
He has not yet closed on the property otherwise he would have called police to clear it out.
Interim Glynn County Police Chief Rickey Evans backed up the claim, saying he’s seen many incidents involving homeless people in both the park and the woods behind it in his years with local law enforcement. His hands were tied unless the owner requests help, however.
It’s an unsafe situation, and Garcia’s expansion would resolve it by developing that area into an upscale RV park.
Chris Amos, an engineer on the project, said expanding the park and fencing it off would give Garcia control over the situation. Further, the project would accommodate the four Majestic Oaks homes that directly abut the park by providing an extra-wide buffer and tall fence at the southwest corner of the parcel.
That would not help future homeowners, however, as the neighborhood has lots of room to expand along the property line with the RV park, residents were quick to note.
During the public hearing on the application, Majestic Oaks resident James Hardin said he was not sure Garcia could solve the homeless issue and that he might make it worse.
Hardin also took issue with the area’s characterization as a transitional area between the commercial hub at Exit 29 of I-95 and the neighborhoods along U.S. Highway 82. Majestic Oaks is not only the homes already there, but the much larger third phase of the development, which has not been built.
“I didn’t buy a transitional home. I bought a home in Majestic Oaks, in a planned development that this county approved,” Hardin said.
He also addressed what he saw as a major flaw in the county’s development approval process. He and the other residents of the neighborhood weren’t even aware of the application until it reached the Mainland Planning Commission, which voted 6-1 earlier this month to recommend the county commission approve both applications.
“The citizens, your constituents, have a month? Two weeks? And (the developer has) six months and can talk and go back and forth with your staff? We don’t get to go back and forth with your staff, they don’t help us,” he said.
The county invested a lot of money in consultants who prepared the FLUM, he said, and simply changing it whenever someone asks does a disservice to both the concept of a long-term plan and to the residents who might rely on it to inform their home-buying decisions.
Another resident, Kristin Butts, brought up several ways in which the RV park expansion would negatively impact the neighborhood, among which was introducing noise and light problems to the quiet community.
Marian McGraw, who lives in the Majestic Oaks neighborhood, said she welcomes development but believed there were some places that the county needs to protect. Residential areas need protection, as homeowners invest a lot in their homes and rely on the government to help preserve that investment.
Approving the rezoning would set a bad precedent, McGraw said, one that would indicate that business interests easily trump the property rights of homeowners.
Like Hardin, she was not sure Garcia would be able to deal with the homeless issue after the expansion if he couldn’t do so before.
After nearly two hours of discussion, commissioners ultimately voted 6-1 to approve both the land use map amendment and rezoning. Commissioners David O’Quinn, Sammy Tostensen, Walter Rafolski, Bill Brunson, Allen Booker and Chairman Wayne Neal voted in favor of the FLUM amendment, while Commissioner Cap Fendig opposed it. Rafolski was the sole “no” vote on the rezoning.
Their approval came with conditions, however. The property could only be used for an RV park, and they mandated the fence separating Southern Retreat from Majestic Oaks be at least eight feet tall and include a privacy screen.
Fendig said that as soon as Garcia closed on the property he expected the police to be called in to clean up the homeless camp. He also said commissioners would likely inspect the site afterward.