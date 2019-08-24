County officials: mosquito tests positive for West Nile
A mosquito sample collected in the Brookman community in southwestern Glynn County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, county officials announced Friday. This marks the first detection this year of West Nile Virus, a potentially fatal virus that can cause mild to serious illness including joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and fever.
The positive sample for West Nile Virus was detected during regular testing by Mosquito Control Services, which contracts with Glynn County for its services.
“Most people who become infected won’t even show symptoms, but about one in five may develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “A small number of people may become seriously ill and could die from West Nile virus.”
Local health officials urge folks to take precautions as a result, including the elimination of standing water, the use of bug sprays containing DEET, wearing loose fitting clothing and avoiding the outdoors during dusk and dawn hours.
“There are simple things we can all do to protect ourselves from mosquito bites and discourage mosquito breeding around our homes and yards,” said Dr. Davis.