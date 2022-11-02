Infrastructure investment is focused on the northern half of Glynn County these days because it’s where the most growth is expected.

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon noted during a Tuesday media roundtable with The News and other outlets that several major developments have been approved for that region of the county.

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.