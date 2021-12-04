A Camden County spokesman is questioning why an environmental group based in Glynn County is spearheading a petition drive opposed to a proposed spaceport.
John Simpson questioned the source of funding for a mail-out campaign from One Hundred Miles with a petition asking for a special election to determine if any more money should be spent on a proposed spaceport.
Petition drive organizers believe they will have at least 4,100 signatures from registered Camden County voters to present to a Probate Court judge on Nov. 8. If the signatures are verified, a special election will be held within 90 days that could force the county to abandon the project.
“At least two mailers have been sent to every registered voter in Camden County with a postage-paid return envelopes seeking signatures on this petition,” Simpson said. “We estimate each mailer cost in excess of $15,000. Who is paying for this campaign?”
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of One Hundred Miles, said her environmental organization and the Taxpayers Against Camden Spaceport have shared the cost.
“To date, we’ve mailed approximately 55,000 pieces,” she said. “That effort represents massive public involvement by Camden County voters and should be celebrated by county officials. In fact, more people have signed the petition than voted for any one candidate for county commission in Camden County in the 2020 election.”
Simpson asked “why is an environmental nonprofit from Glynn County hiding behind a Camden PO Box in soliciting these petitions?”
Desrosiers said her organization is not hiding anything.
“One Hundred Miles does not own PO Box 867. The PO Box is owned by Taxpayers Against Camden Spaceport, which is no way formally affiliated with OHM,” she said.
Simpson said county officials have been aware of the petition since 2018. Desrosiers said she didn’t know of any signatures earlier than 2019, and if any were taken she suggested asking Steve Weinkle, a longtime spaceport opponent who originated the petition.
Weinkle said Simpson’s question is irrelevant because the state constitution does not specify a time limit on how long petition gathering can take. As for the post office box in question, Weinkle said he has been paying for it “from day one.”
Weinkle pointed out the irony in the county demanding transparency about the petition drive since Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett ruled against the county’s motion in October to dismiss an open records court case. The case involved open records requests regarding the spaceport that the county has refused to provide.
Scarlett denied the motion and gave the county 90 days to produce the documents in question for his review and consideration of their release.
“He demands transparency for those opposed, yet the Spaceport Camden has hidden key details throughout the entire project,” Weinkle said.
Simpson asked how many One Hundred Miles employees or directors are registered voters in Camden County.
“Spaceport Camden is not just a threat to Camden County; it is a threat to the entire Georgia coast,” Desrosiers said. “As a coastal organization, we have members from across the coast, state, and nation who value Georgia’s coast, are concerned and excited about its future, and are willing to take action to protect its nature and people.”
Weinkle said One Hundred Miles was not involved in the petition drive until he asked for help after the pandemic struck last year and it became difficult to solicit signatures in person.
Simpson said One Hundred Miles is opposed to economic development in Camden County.
“How much money has One Hundred Miles raised in the last six years opposing economic development in Camden County? How much of this money was used for environmental advocacy not related to Spaceport Camden?” he asked.
Desrosiers said her organization has not raised any money to oppose economic development in Camden County.
“In fact, we don’t oppose economic development in Camden County,” she said.
Simpson asked if supporters of the petition have offered any alternative economic development proposals for Camden County.
Desrosiers suggested instead of spending millions on a spaceport project, the county could use some of that money for pay raises for county employees, and funding libraries and other public facilities.
“Paying and providing services to people who work for and live in Camden County is a better economic development strategy than paying nearly $100,000 each month to consultants, PR agencies, and lobbyists who live and work elsewhere in the state and nation,” she said.
Weinkle suggested the proposed spaceport site would be ideal for a large, low-profile solar farm that is not visible to people on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands.
Janet Heath, a Woodbine resident opposed to the proposed spaceport and a petition supporter, said the county has never given voters an opportunity to prove its claim that there is strong local support for the project.
“The bottom line is citizens of Camden do not need to own the chemically and explosive munitions polluted land,” she said.
Heath said a recent study shows 4,011 acres on the site cannot be developed or restored “because of chemical and munitions contamination.”
“Considering the remaining extensive marshlands in the acreage, this gives only a small few acres of the land that can be developed – but all acres must be monitored and maintained,” she said.
“Camden County citizens do not need to purchase the Union Carbide land or consider the Bayer Corp. lands,” she said. “Industrial chemical companies own the land and under U.S. government contracts left a legacy of environmental wastes and destruction. The industry giants and the U.S. government now should remain responsible — not citizens of Camden County, Ga., spending local tax dollars to buy into the burden of ownership.“