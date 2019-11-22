A Glynn County Police Officer is on administrative leave after firing his service weapon late Wednesday night at the scene of a crash, which police say resulted from a suspect feeing a traffic stop.
The suspect was not hit by the gunfire from officer Zachary Hampel’s gun, but he was injured in the crash at the intersection of Altama Connector and Altama Avenue.
Police said Hampel was on patrol around 11 p.m. when he spotted a speeding vehicle at about 11 p.m. and initiated a traffic stop.
The vehicle stopped in the Walmart parking lot at 150 Altama Connector, police said.
After Hampel made contact with the suspect, the man sped away, heading east on the Altama Connector.
The suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Altama Avenue and Altama Connector, police said. Officer Hampel got out of his patrol vehicle and “fired his duty weapon as he was approaching the vehicle,” the release said.
County Police are conducting a full-scale investigation of the incident, which was captured on the officer’s body camera, the release said. The body cam video has been reviewed, police said.
Hampel will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, police. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the collision.
No word on whether the suspect faces charges.