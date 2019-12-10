County offers interactive Christmas decorations map
Glynn County released a new tool last week for those wishing to show off the hard work they put into their Christmas decorations.
Using the county’s GIS mapping system, county residents can literally put their house on the map, along with photos of their festive homes.
Residents of Brunswick, Jekyll Island, St. Simons and the outlying areas of the county can add their addresses and pictures of the decorated abodes to the map, which will be available for others to peruse through the holidays.
The map can be found by visiting glynncounty.org/gis and clicking the “Christmas Lights” tab.
— The Brunswick News