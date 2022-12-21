Two years ago, county commissioners briefly considered a proposal to include a parking fee as part of the Coast Guard Beach Park master plan.
After some discussion, commissioners decided against pursuing a fee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two years ago, county commissioners briefly considered a proposal to include a parking fee as part of the Coast Guard Beach Park master plan.
After some discussion, commissioners decided against pursuing a fee.
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district includes all of St. Simons Island, where the park is located, said one of his campaign promises when he ran for county commission was to improve the island’s parks.
The suggestion for paid parking was made before he took office, Fendig said.
“It was a plan proposed by the previous commission,” he said.
Fendig said paid parking at the park was unpopular among residents and commissioners decided against including it in the master plan.
“Everybody agreed there would be no paid parking,” he said.
Fendig said the master plan is a guide for upgrades at the park, and the previous plan is under review.
The state has given the county a $1 million grant for beach safety improvements that include a lifeguard tower.
The beach master plan was developed after public meetings, visitor surveys and agency reviews from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, different homeowner’s associations, public works, community development and engineering studies were held.
It will address beach safety, future demands on beach amenities, parking, flooding, environmental maintenance, public facilities and site beautification.
The beach project also includes the World War II Home Front Museum, where renovation and upgrades were completed in 2018.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It’s going to be a cold Christmas, but don’t expect a white one.
The first of 30 tiny homes for homeless veterans arrived Monday to their designated site on G Street in Brunswick.
Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.
Everyone knows that fresh is best, and that’s why purchasing shrimp, fish and other seafood from a retail market like the one at Anchored Shrimp is a great idea. The company specializes in Wild Georgia Shrimp, which is the cream of the crop. According to the Anchored Shrimp website, Wild Geo…
Two Southeast Georgians who lost their lives in combat had their names called Saturday at the Oak Grove Cemetery Society Wreaths Across America observance.