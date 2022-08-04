Glynn County officials didn’t have to go far to find the person to fill the new Director of Project Management and Business Integration position.
Jason Hagen, who has served as assistant county manager since March, has been selected to fill the new position.
He will oversee all aspects of county projects, including Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects, as well as the integration of Glynn County’s strategic planning and execution efforts.
The job description was updated recently to include executive level oversight of all Glynn County capital projects, business process improvement, risk analysis and business planning.
Hagen said he is ready for the responsibilities and expectations of the job.
“Getting SPLOST passed is one of the top priorities for the commission,” he said. “A large piece of this is ensuring we’ve got oversight, accountability and transparency for the projects we’ve asked the public to consider. I’ve demonstrated each of these qualities in my roles leading up to this point. The commissioners and (County Manager) Bill (Fallon) recognized this and knew I’d meet their expectations for this job.”
County commissioners created the position earlier this year in response to criticism about the length of time some of the SPLOST projects took to complete.
“My biggest challenge will be my first challenge: convincing the voters of Glynn County to put their faith in me to allow us to take on these projects,” he said. “I plan to meet with as many civic organizations that I can, answer questions and show the value these projects will bring our community.”
Hagen’s job is to follow every project from beginning to end to ensure the work is done as seamlessly as possible.
“This is going to be my full time job,” Hagen said. “Bill Fallon has graciously allowed me to focus all my time and effort into making sure we get this right the first time. Bill will oversee the folks who were working for me and make a decision on how to move forward with them.”
In the past, different department heads were expected to follow the projects on top of their daily responsibilities.
“The commissioners and I have heard concerns from the public over capital project management, including SPLOST, and we wanted to address those concerns,” Fallon said. “Jason has the experience and the skill set needed to lead our strategic efforts in project management and business process improvements. He will provide leadership on all our capital projects, not just SPLOST.”
He was hired in 2020 as Glynn County’s procurement officer managing acquisition processes to support county departmental needs. He was a member of the Golden Horizon Incident Response Team in 2021 overseeing all procurement activities.
He previously worked for King & Prince Seafood in operations and procurement. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University.
His new duties begin Aug. 15.