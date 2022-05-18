Glynn County commissioners are leaning toward a flyover with a roundabout to help alleviate traffic congestion at the gateway to St. Simons Island.
During a special called meeting Tuesday, commissioners were given different options to consider that could relieve traffic congestion getting on and off the island, but some of the options — such as a traditional intersection or one with three roundabouts — were rejected by the consultant with Kimley-Horn Associates because they would not solve the root problem.
The existing gateway is what is described as a “triangular rotary” with different issues that have led to many side-swipe and rear-end collisions. Some of the problems are caused by heavy traffic trying to merge by quickly slowing down 10 mph as they enter the gateway.
The problem with the flyover option is it is the most costly of the different alternatives. A flyover costs an estimated $11.7 million, as compared to the least expensive option, a traditional intersection at a cost of $5.6 million.
The two-lane flyover would add 30 to 40% more capacity to the gateway, but the concern remains how that would affect other island areas experiencing traffic problems.
The questions commissioners have to consider include how to fund a flyover, the different funding mechanisms available and the option they prefer.
“I think we need to decide which way to go,” Commissioner Bill Brunson said.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district includes all of St. Simons Island, said his choice is a flyover with a roundabout. A flyover with a traffic light instead of a roundabout was another of the preferred options recommended by the consultant.
“We knew this day was coming for the commission,” Fendig said. “The growth is going to continue.”
Commissioners plan to wait until the first meeting in June to discuss how they will address traffic congestion at the gateway.
State Court Judge Wallace Harrell asked commissioners to consider pay raises for the three part-time judges who work in his office. A judge must be available at all times in case a warrant has to be issued.
He said state court judges across the state were given raises this year, but there were no provisions for the part-time judges. He asked commissioners to consider giving them a monthly raise of $500.
Solicitor General Maria Lugue asked commissioners for a pay increase because of the number of days she is required to work prosecuting cases for state court. Last month, she said she worked 22 or 24 business days because of the case load in what started out as a part-time job.
She also asked commissioners to ask the General Assembly when it meets in January to approve local legislation to make the solicitor’s position in Glynn County full time like it is in many other counties in the state.
A presentation at the meeting by a judicial facility consultant gave commissioners a different perspective on how to deal with a request to build a new juvenile court facility. The consultant told commissioners the court system is “on a course to a crisis.”
“Your judicial facilities are inadequate,” the consultant said, adding he was willing to discuss his concerns about the problems but not in public.
He told commissioners that suggestions to use old office space for juvenile court cases is “not realistic.”
The consultant suggested an addition that would be built on the vacant site where the old public safety complex stood. He recommended a building more than 20,000 square feet attached to the county courthouse, about double the capacity needed, he said. The remaining portion of the building could be built out as needed in the future.
The cost for the juvenile services center recommended would be $8 million to $10 million and include additional parking, possibly a parking deck, and a secure entrance out of public view, he said.
The consultant showed a conceptual drawing for a 76,000-square-foot attachment when it’s time to expand Superior Court services, making all the court services in one complex. The attachment would meet the county’s legal justice needs for decades to come.
The make-up of a committee created to edit a proposed zoning ordinance rewrite will be changed after commissioners decided they didn’t like having an even number of voting members. They agreed Commissioner Walter Rafolski should be added as the ninth voting member to avoid any tied votes.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said he wanted to ensure the public has input into the new ordinance.
“If stakeholders don’t have a voice, I don’t see a future in this,” he said. “This is dead on arrival without input by stakeholders. People need to have a seat at the table.”
There are nine different categories that will be discussed separately in upcoming meetings. The committee is scheduled to meet 4-6 p.m. on Mondays at the Brunswick library.
Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said a lot of work needs to be done before the ordinance is approved. Ease of use should be one of the goals.
“Anyone should be able to look at it and know what the rules are,” he said.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen questioned the length of the draft ordinance and expressed reservations about supporting it in its current size.
“The goal was to make it easier for more people to do business in Glynn County,” he said. “We need to streamline it, not add to it. It seems like we’re going in the wrong direction.”