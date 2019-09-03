A Mainland Planning Commission meeting planned for today and a town hall on St. Simons Island issues planned for Wednesday were canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.

Glynn County declared a state of emergency Sunday, and Gov. Brian Kemp announced a mandatory evacuation set to begin Monday at noon.

Glynn County Commission Peter Murphy said the town hall will likely be rescheduled once the hurricane passes. A notice from county planning and zoning staff did not indicate whether the canceled MPC meeting will be held at a later date.

— The Brunswick News

While the Golden Isles is likely to see tropical-storm-force winds and six to eight inches of rain from Hurricane Dorian, Glynn County emergency management specialist Alec Eaton said the National Weather Service is “very confident the breakers will be the standout thing from this storm.”

St. Simons Island resident Stephen Hortsman was making plans Monday to hunker down for Dorian at his marsh side home in the Epworth Estates neighborhood, just hours after the state and county concurred on a mandatory evacuation for everyone east of Interstate 95.