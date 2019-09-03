County meetings cancelled
A Mainland Planning Commission meeting planned for today and a town hall on St. Simons Island issues planned for Wednesday were canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.
Glynn County declared a state of emergency Sunday, and Gov. Brian Kemp announced a mandatory evacuation set to begin Monday at noon.
Glynn County Commission Peter Murphy said the town hall will likely be rescheduled once the hurricane passes. A notice from county planning and zoning staff did not indicate whether the canceled MPC meeting will be held at a later date.
— The Brunswick News