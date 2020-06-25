Glynn County’s current top cop may be removed as police chief.
But that doesn’t mean John Powell is fired.
The Glynn County Commission will meet today to vote on giving interim police chief Jay Wiggins the official title and moving Powell to his former community services director role.
“To fully implement the recommendations of the (International Association of Chief of Police) report, recommendations of the police advisory panel and to provide stability for the police officers, it is appropriate and in the best interests of Glynn County to make Jay Wiggins police chief and to transfer John Powell to his former position of director of community services,” Glynn County Manager Alan Ours wrote in a memo to the commission. To that end, Ours recommended pulling $148,449 from the county’s reserves to pay Powell’s salary and benefits, and to approve a $125,965 salary for Wiggins.
Powell was put on administrative leave in February after he was indicted on charges of violating his oath office, influencing a witness and perjury in relation to a scandal that led to the dissolution of a joint city-county narcotics squad.
Powell will remain on administrative leave for the time being, according to the memo.
Commission vice chairman Bill Brunson said he could not comment on the matter but said the items on meeting’s agenda are related to the closed session the commission held on Tuesday.
Powell was hired as community services director in 2015 to oversee multiple departments, including the GCPD. The department was later moved under the county manager, and the position was defunded when he was appointed police chief after Chief Matthew Doering retired in 2017.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.