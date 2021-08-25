The selection of Jeff Chapman as the lone finalist for the open county manager post has not been without controversy.
Chapman, who was reelected as the county’s tax commissioner last year, has had his interest in the job voted on three times. The County Commission split the first vote 3-3 with one abstention. The second vote on July 1 went in Chapman’s favor 4-3, but he would pull out of the running two weeks later over concerns about the contract.
Now Chapman is again the sole finalist, having been approved by another 4-3 vote at last week’s commission meeting.
“We didn’t have enough protection in the contract for Jeff in the event the commission changed,” said Commission Chairman Wayne Neal on Tuesday. “As tax commissioner, he has that job as long as he wants it. To give that up, he wanted some assurances that he would not wake up one day and find himself out of a job. We’re trying to work to that end.”
The News filed an open records request with the county for any term sheets and contract information related to Chapman’s negotiations to become county manager. The News received the information Tuesday afternoon, but did not have a chance to go through all of the documents before press time.
“We’ve got a draft and a second draft, and I’m reasonably sure there will be a third and a fourth,” Neal said. “We’re working on fine-tuning it to get to the point where we can vote on it.”
Three commissioners — Bill Brunson, Allen Booker and David O’Quinn — have been against naming Chapman the sole finalist in each vote. Neal, along with Sammy Tostensen and Walter Rafolski, have voted yes on Chapman all three times. The swing vote has been Commissioner Cap Fendig, who abstained on the first vote but sided with Neal and others in favor of Chapman the last two votes.
Neal said the search has been “frustrating.” The county originally hired The Mercer Group to bring in applicants for the position.
“We instructed The Mercer Group to bring us a business-minded kind of administrator,” Neal said. “The applicants that came, there weren’t many that fit that category. We did interview a good number, but the bottom line was we didn’t have (anyone) that was a good fit.”
Neal said during the end of the process, Commissioner Tostensen thought of the idea to reach out to Chapman.
“He went and pursued Jeff, and we thought we had something worked out,” Neal said.
Commissioner Brunson said he doesn’t blame Chapman for any of the process that has turned “discombobulated and disingenuous.”
“I’m not condemning Chapman. He was asked to come into this. I like Jeff Chapman,’’ Brunson said.
But Brunson said he objects to the unjustified scrapping of the hiring process and the waste of more than $50,000 in “U.S. American dollars from the taxpayers.”
First the county paid Mercer $20,000 plus expenses to provide the resumes of qualified replacements for former County Manager Alan Ours. The Mercer Group gave them 41 names, all of which county commissioners summarily dismissed, Brunson said.
Then the County Commission paid a second firm $30,000 to find an experienced county manager who could serve on an interim basis to stop the resignations, fill some critical vacancies and guide the county through the next few months with COVID-19 rampant and the Arbery trial looming, he said.
“(The person hired) just goes in on an interim basis to stabilize the ship,’’ Brunson said.
That firm found a highly qualified candidate who could begin work Oct. 1 but that, also, was rejected.
“We’ve thrown away more than $50,000,’’ that, had he known how things were going to play out, Brunson said he would have never voted to spend.
“I’m embarrassed that I voted for it,’’ he said.
Some commissioners also felt left out of the process. Commissioner O’Quinn noted before the vote last week that some, not all members of the commission, had been involved in reaching back out to Chapman.
“You said reached out to commissioners, I wasn’t reached out to and I think some of the others haven’t been reached out to, but apparently four of you have been reached out to,” O’Quinn said at the meeting.
Brunson said he felt the majority of the current county commissioners have simply side-stepped a proven process in finding a new county administrator.
“If you want the job, go through the process,’’ he said.
Neal said it was obvious that the commissioners that voted no weren’t going to change their minds.
“The majority of us think it is a good plan with a good candidate who we think will do a good job for Glynn County. We know Jeff’s history,” Neal said. “We know what kind of character he has and what kind of person he is. He loves Glynn County as much as we do. I don’t know how we’d find a better candidate.”